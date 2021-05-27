Fortnite Players Furious After Popular Item Gets Vaulted
Fortnite's new update on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices has vaulted a popular item that was just added to the free-to-play battle royale game. If you haven't already, when you boot up Fortnite you will notice that Bouncers are no longer in the game, and that's because they have been vaulted, which may seem random, but there's a good reason.
Bouncers were just added back to the game, but it was only for Wild Week. In other words, it was always likely they would be quickly vaulted, but nonetheless, the vaulting has caught many by surprise, while others were clearly hoping they would be kept in the game -- if not permanently, for a bit longer -- given how popular they are. That said, this didn't happen. They've been sent to the vault and there's no word when they will come back.
While a few players are happy to see the item go, the vast majority of players seem either disappointed or irate, or at least that's what the replies to the news from HypeX suggest.
Why Are They Doing This?
prevnext
Bounce pads were actually good. Why they’re doing this when this one WAS A FAN FAVOURITE is beyond me— Antre (@Antre___) May 27, 2021
What Harm Were They Casuing?
prevnext
Y wtf is the point of vaulting them what harm did they cause like wtf man— Mind of Mop (@JamesDistler15) May 27, 2021
Day Ruined
May 27, 2021prevnext
If It's Fun, It's Vaulted
prevnext
Of course they have. If it’s fun it’s vaulted :(— Andrew Bayley (@andrew_bayley0) May 27, 2021
There Goes Some of the Game's Mobility
prevnext
Damn, They were good for quick mobility if you didn't have Shockwaves or if a vehicle wasnt nearby, I wished it stayed until at least the end of the Season!— HumblePig25 (@HPig25) May 27, 2021
Not the Solution
prevnext
I personally think they should just increase the rarity of bouncers, making them not as common as they currently are, also traps should come back but do 100 damage and change to blue rarity— mayhem agent (@mayhem_agent) May 27, 2021
Might Stop Playing
prevnext
If season 7 is going to do the same I might stop playing the game actively tbh— LuckyCat🍀🌲 (@LuckyCat1220_) May 27, 2021
I'm annoyed of them doing good for a week and then disappoint all over again
It Was Fun While It Lasted
prevnext
They were fun while they lasted😔— Luoca (@L_u_c_a_s_yeet) May 27, 2021
This Always Happens
prev
Dont get hyped for anything new this always happens— Skinsman2 (@Juanrom50) May 27, 2021