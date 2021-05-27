Fortnite Players Furious After Popular Item Gets Vaulted

Fortnite's new update on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices has vaulted a popular item that was just added to the free-to-play battle royale game. If you haven't already, when you boot up Fortnite you will notice that Bouncers are no longer in the game, and that's because they have been vaulted, which may seem random, but there's a good reason.

Bouncers were just added back to the game, but it was only for Wild Week. In other words, it was always likely they would be quickly vaulted, but nonetheless, the vaulting has caught many by surprise, while others were clearly hoping they would be kept in the game -- if not permanently, for a bit longer -- given how popular they are. That said, this didn't happen. They've been sent to the vault and there's no word when they will come back.

While a few players are happy to see the item go, the vast majority of players seem either disappointed or irate, or at least that's what the replies to the news from HypeX suggest.