New Fortnite Item Leak Has Fans Divided

A new Fortnite item leak has PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android players divided. Like virtually every week, social media has been flooded with Fortnite leaks, particularly of the datamining variety. Among these leaks is one for an upcoming item that may be coming to both battle royale and the game's creative mode. The item itself isn't incredibly noteworthy, but it has divided fans.

The leak comes way of HypeX, who reveals an upcoming item discovered in the game's files, or more specifically a fire extinguisher. Now it's unclear if the item will be able to be used as a weapon or how it could impact the meta. What we do know is it will, as expected, put out fires.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself:

Upcoming Item (Possibly for both BR & Creative) Thanks to @Lucas7yoshi & @bot_wick for the help! Lucas posted the Music Pack in high quality if y'all want to check it out! pic.twitter.com/xcfAKMLx9o — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 25, 2020

As noted, fans are divided about the new item. While some are interested in the implications and possibilities, others are less impressed with not just the item, but many of the game's recent items.

so useless — Kasher Quons Management (@vapelordthenord) October 25, 2020

NO WAY ARE THEY ADDING FIRE TO CREATIVE? ARE THEY ACTUALLY ADDING SOMETHING TO CREA- doubt it but omg I was hoping they would add one of those — 🟥🎃PGRed🎃🟥 (@pgreddd) October 25, 2020

Remember when we used to get interesting items like Junk Rifts? Now we get petrol cans and fire extinguishers. — Mark Harrison (@MarkLouis81) October 25, 2020

we don’t need this — astral rob (@rxbski) October 25, 2020

Of course, like every leak, take this one with a grain of salt. However, as you can see, not only is the evidence compelling, but datamining leaks have proven very reliable, as has HypeX.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

