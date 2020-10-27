Fortnite Teaser Hints at G.I. Joe Crossover

✖

During a recent Zoom call stream, Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard discussed the game with Geoff Keighley and fans of The Game Awards. Following the stream, Mustard took to Twitter to tease that his work-from-home space had numerous hints to the future of Fortnite. Naturally, Keighley immediately followed up with an image from the stream, so fans could look for hints in the background. Sure enough, in the background of the image, there is a figure of Snake Eyes from the new G.I. Joe Classified Series! It remains to be seen whether or not a G.I. Joe crossover will actually happen in the game, but it certainly seems like a possibility, now!

The figure is not the only thing that's in the background of the shot, but it is the easiest to decipher from the image. Fans can search for themselves in the Tweet embedded below.

Fortnite has done a lot of crossovers through the years, but a tie-in with G.I. Joe seems like a perfect match. After all, the series features a number of colorful designs, and characters like Snake Eyes, Beachhead, and Scarlet would fit particularly well within Fortnite's established world. While skins would be an exciting enough inclusion, a crossover similar to the current Marvel-inspired season would also work well. Cobra Commander could also serve as a great antagonist along the lines of Midas in Chapter 2 Season 2; the machinations of Cobra could similarly lead to exciting changes for the game's map!

G.I. Joe found massive success throughout the '80s and early '90s, but Hasbro has struggled to make the series relevant with younger audiences. The Classified Series figures have been a hit with longtime fans, and the characters are currently starring in the Operation Blackout video game, but an appearance in Fortnite could help introduce a new generation of gamers to the brand. It remains to be seen whether or not Mustard's Snake Eyes figure truly did appear as a tease, but this could prove very exciting for the future of G.I. Joe!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see G.I. Joe characters appear in Fortnite? What character skins would you like to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!