Fortnite Leaker Teases Game's "Biggest Event" Yet

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been building to a major confrontation with Galactus, and it seems like this could be the biggest event in the game's history. Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard has been speaking with Geoff Keighley via Zoom recently, and a leaker that had access to one such call claims that Mustard referred to this season's event as "the biggest event they've ever done, and it will change the future of Fortnite." This could be a bit of hyperbole on Mustard's part, but it could mean that very big things are in store for the game over the coming weeks!

The anonymous Fortnite leaker provided this information to @FireMonkey on Twitter, alongside some other interesting hints regarding the game's future. Apparently, Troy Baker will return to record new lines for the game, and a Fortnite announcement will be made at The Game Awards on December 10th.

👀Fortnite Intel | Live Events & More👀 In a recent Zoom call with Geoff Keighley and Donald Mustard, a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite. This info comes from a source who would like to remain anonymous however is credible. pic.twitter.com/RAAtSVIF4f — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 28, 2020

As with all rumors and leaks, fans should this with a grain of salt. According to @FireMonkey, the source is a reliable one, but a lot can change in the video game industry, and plans are constantly scrapped or altered, for one reason or another. Of course, sometimes reliable sources can also get things wrong, as well!

That said, it's clear that this season is building up to something special. The Marvel crossover has been a big hit with fans, and Chapter 2 Season 4 has even brought Tyler "Ninja" Blevins back to the game after a bit of an absence! Given the hype surrounding this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see a major battle with Galactus before things come to a conclusion, and end of season events tend to have major repercussions for the game. For now, fans will just have to wait and see.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this season's event? What do you think of these alleged leaks? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!