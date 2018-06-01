Fortnite Item Shop Updated With New Basketball Outfits

As we previously reported, this week’s Fortnite shop update is all about the NBA Finals. Well, and a couple of pieces of fantasy gear.

Fortnite Intel recently posted some new screens from the item shop for Epic Games‘ hit Battle Royale title and it’s loaded with all sorts of gear that basketball fans are sure to love. We’ve listed the items below:

Triple Threat female outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Jumpshot male outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Slam Dunk Pick Axe- 800 V-Bucks

Hang Time Glider- 1,200 V-Bucks

Disco Fever emote- 500 V-Bucks

Munitions Expert outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Gum Drop Glider- 800 V-Bucks

Dazzle outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Empire Axe- 800 V-Bucks

Click! emote- 200 V-Bucks

It looks like the basketball items will be featured ones on the shop over the next couple of days, while the daily items are only available for the next 23 hours or so. You may want to shop around when you get a chance.

The other items featured in our previous piece haven’t been confirmed yet but there’s a good chance that Epic Games will introduce them to the shop soon enough, so you can get your supervillain costume of choice and see how you fare against all these basketball fans.

Per our previous report, Fortnite has a lot coming its way, including those sweet superhero costumes; a pair of burglar costumes and a safe accessory to match; some interesting looking gliders and axes including a Flytrap model and a golden owl scepter; and a couple of additional emotes, including one where you spin a basketball on your finger. A schedule hasn’t been given on these items yet but keep a close eye on the store.

In the meantime, you can hit “the hard court” (as it were) with the basketball gear and then load up into a shopping cart where you can take advantage of the following features:

Room for two – push it around or ride as a passenger!

Can shoot from passenger seat.

Found scattered around the world in various locations.

Fall damage enabled.

So there’s a lot of Fortnite action happening. Now if we can just get some explosive basketballs introduced…

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and iOS devices. It’s on the way for Android and we’re hearing word that the Nintendo Switch version will be announced soon!