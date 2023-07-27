New Fortnite Leak Reveals Terminator Collab

A new leak tied to Epic Games' always-popular battle royale game Fortnite has seemingly revealed an upcoming crossover with The Terminator franchise. Currently, Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 4, Season 3, titled "Wilds", which has added skins associated with Futurama, Transformers, The Witcher, and The Elder Scrolls Online, to name a few. Now, it looks like the next major collab this season will be tied to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Leaked by user Barbieharp, new images tied to The Terminator in Fortnite have now appeared online. These screenshots that have been let loose show off a new skin that features the titular Terminator from the film franchise, which features the same likeness as actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. To go along with this skin, a new piece of Back Bling titled the "Skynet Llama" and a Glider modeled after one of the warships in the Terminator series have also been shown off. Currently, Epic Games itself hasn't confirmed that a Terminator collab is in the works, but these pictures seem pretty legitimate.

You can get a look at these images for yourself in the tweet below:

RUMOR: NEW TERMINATOR COLLAB



This might be an early look at a new Terminator skin, which lines up very well with the rumor about a new Terminator collaboration I tweeted about yesterday!



(via Facebook/Barbieharp & @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/vXNm5EauSh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 27, 2023

Perhaps the most notable thing about these leaked Fortnite images is that all of these Terminator-related items are said to be rolling out as part of Chapter 4, Season 3. If true, this suggests that Epic itself will be sharing more info in an official manner in the coming days or weeks as Chapter 4, Season 3 of Fortnite is expected to wrap up near the end of August. If these Terminator skins do end up being formally announced for Fortnite soon, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about Fortnite seemingly preparing for a clash with The Terminator series? And will you look to buy any of these in-game items for yourself based on what we've seen so far? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.