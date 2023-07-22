Fortnite Gets a "Barbenheimer" Map





Fortnite has gotten a new map themed around the Barbenheimer phenomenon. In case you've somehow missed all of it, two major new films were released this weekend: Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. These two movies could not be any different from each other and while it's not remotely uncommon for studios to offer counter-programming, ensuring a variety of audiences have something to see and prevent movies from cannibalizing each other, this example caught the eyes of everyone. For months, people have been joking about the strong contrast between a 3-hour drama about the horrors of war and the atom bomb with a colorful, silly movie about dolls.

With that said, both movies are performing excessively well at the box office this weekend and now, players can even celebrate the phenomenon in Fortnite. Creator Squatingdog saw an opportunity to make a map based on the Barbenheimer phenomenon, which is a small Nuketown-esque map that has two distinct sides that collide in the middle. One side is Barbie-themed (renamed Dollie in-game for copyright reasons) and features pink dreamhouses, characters with eccentric outfits, and colorful props. The other side is bleak, brown, and depressing with soldiers. Naturally, there's also a nuke that can be activated after a player gets a 21 kill streak, atomizing the entire map. It's a pretty creative usage of Fortnite's map maker and one that will probably get a lot of eyes in the coming days. If you're interested in checking it out, by entering the following island code into Fortnite: 0347-5540-6538.

Fortnite and Epic Games have been showcasing just how varied their tools are since earlier this year. With the launch of new creator tools earlier this year, many have been making really fantastic maps and creations with plenty of depth. Some are even using it to create all-new games within Fortnite, which really highlights just how there are very few limitations to this mode.

