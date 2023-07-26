Fortnite Reveals New Futurama Skins

As promised, Fortnite's Futurama skins have arrived in-game with players able to dress themselves as Bender, Fry, and Leela. Those three Futurama characters were the ones that seemed most likely to get the cosmetics in Fortnite given that they're the big three in the animated show, so those who guessed that'd be the case were correct. The same update also added some extra Futurama cosmetics outside of these couple of skins as well as some other non-Futurama additions.

The three Futurama skins are all in the Item Shop with the same prices of 1,500 V-Bucks attached to them, so there's no guesswork, battle passes, or challenges involved when it comes to getting them. The three skins come with one unique alt style each which are all based on their Universe 1 appearances as well as a back bling for each skin, so you're basically getting three cosmetics for 1,500 V-Bucks if you want to look at it that way. Bender gets the Ben Rodríguez back bling, Fry gets the Hypnotoad back bling, and Leela gets the Nibbler back bling.

Three different pickaxes -- the Giant Nutcracker, Solid Gold Fiddle, and Unbendable Girder pickaxes -- are all in the shop, too, along with a Planet Express Ship glider and a Zoidberg Scuttle emote. You can see what parts of the Futurama cosmetics look like in the trailer below:

There's also a special Futurama weapon that can be found in-game now that the v25.20 update has landed. Until the next update, v25.30, is released, "Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun" can be found on the island, but you can also buy it from Bender yourself similar to how other NPC transactions work with Bars.

"On the Island 'til v25.30, Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun can be found from the ground, or from Bender himself if you have the Bars.," Epic Games said about the temporary addition. "Fire an infinite supply of plasma with this weapon – but be careful because it'll overheat and need to cool down if you fire too much at once!"

Fortnite's new Futurama crossover is now live in-game and in the Item Shop for a limited time.