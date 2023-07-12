Fortnite Revokes Rare Skin Some Players Earned via Exploit

Recently, Fortnite players uncovered an exploit that allowed them to purchase a very rare skin that hasn't been available since 2018. The skin in question is the Rogue Agent skin, which was first made available during Season 3 as a Starter Pack but hasn't been around for quite some time. However, Fortnite fans discovered that if they bought a specific game on the Epic Game Store, they would receive the skin. Even though this game cost more than the skin originally cost, many fans were still making the purchase. Epic has since caught on and revoked those players' access to the skin, with some worried that it may eventually lead to bans.

It's hard to say exactly who the first person to discover the exploit was, but it was posted to FNBRintel's Twitter account with full instructions. That tweet has over 400,000 views, so it's safe to say that many people learned about the exploit there even if they weren't the first to find it. The exploit was actually pretty simple. All players had to do was buy a game called The Cycle on the Epic Game Store. Now, this game cost players $20, which is quite a bit more expensive than the $5 players originally spent on the skin, but that doesn't seem to have deterred many.

Epic have revoked the Rogue Agent starter pack and refunded anyone that bought it. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/aMO92cbNrS — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) July 11, 2023

To their credit, FNBRintel said in the original tweet that players should use the exploit "at [their] risk." It turned out to be a good warning because today, many players logged into Fortnite and discovered that the skin was no longer in their inventory. Of course, if you purchased it in the past, it'll still be there, but everyone using the exploit had the item revoked and their money refunded. Most likely, this is all that's going to happen, but Epic does have a zero-tolerance policy toward cheating and exploits. It doesn't seem like bans are coming down the pike, but there is potential, so make sure to keep an eye out.

