Fortnite Reveals New Transformers Skins

Following the release of Optimus Prime in Fortnite earlier this month, Epic Games has revealed that multiple other Transformers will soon arrive. The new characters will be added via the Fortnite Transformers Pack, which will release in retail stores on October 13th, and will be available digitally on October 21st. The Transformers Pack will feature two of the most popular characters in the franchise: Megatron and Bumblebee. In an interesting twist, the Pack will also feature a new Transformer design inspired by Fortnite's BattleBus! Those that purchase the Transformers Pack will receive the following:

3 New Outfits (Megatron, Bumblebee, BattleBus)



3 New Back Blings (Decepticon Insignia, Bumblebee's Wings, Bot Air Balloon)



3 New Pickaxes (Energon Mace, Stinger Sword, Pick Axle)



2 New Emotes (Fusion Cannon, Battle Ready)



1,000 V-Bucks

(Photo: Epic Games)

The design for the Megatron skin is heavily based on the G1 design that appeared in the 1984 Transformers animated series. In fact, his Energon Mace Pickaxe is even based on a weapon Megatron used in the show's three-part pilot! Meanwhile, Bumblebee's design looks closest to the one that appeared in the War for Cybertron games that were published by Activision. That design still has the same iconic head that Bumblebee had in the original G1 cartoon, but the overall design is a lot sleeker, and shinier.

While Megatron and Bumblebee's designs are rooted in Transformers history, the BattleBus design is completely new, and not based on any existing fiction. That said, Hasbro owns the Transformers brand, and also has the rights to make Fortnite toys. The company has been making a lot of different Transformers crossover toys over the last few years, with figures that convert into vehicles from franchises like Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters, and X-Men. Nothing has been announced just yet, but it's a safe bet that the BattleBus will end up getting its own figure at some point!

The Fortnite Transformers Pack will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Are you looking forward to the Fortnite Transformers Pack? Which of these skins do you like the most? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!