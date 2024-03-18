Fortnite Item Shop Brings Back Tron Skins for Limited Time

If you have been looking to snatch up any of the skins associated with Disney's Tron franchise in Fortnite, then you'll want to act quickly. Outside of adding new skins and accessories to the Item Shop each season, Epic Games also happens to try to rotate in previous collaborations so that Fortnite players have another opportunity to buy cosmetics they may have missed out on previously. Now, this has culminated in the set of skins based on the film Tron: Legacy returning to Fortnite, but it's not known how long.

Released in tandem with the latest Item Shop refresh, these Tron skins are once again purchasable in Fortnite. In total, there are ten different skins from Tron: Legacy in the Item Shop that are all quite similar to one another. Beyond these skins, there is also a Light Cycle glider that can be purchased as well. As for the cost of all of this, the skins themselves are 1,500 V-Bucks each while the Light Cycle glider retails for 800 V-Bucks.

(Photo: Epic Games)

As mentioned, the biggest question with this new addition of Tron skins in Fortnite comes with their availability period. More often than not, when Epic Games adds major collabs like this to the Item Shop, they happen to stick around for more than one refresh period. As a result, these Tron: Legacy cosmetics might remain in the Item Shop for the next day or two, although there's no guarantee that this will end up happening.

Once these Tron skins are gone, it's worth stressing that they might not end up coming back anytime soon. Previously, these Tron cosmetics launched in Fortnite back in 2021 and didn't end up returning to the game until two years later in the summer of 2023. This current release of the skins in the Item Shop is the first such instance in which they have rolled out since this past summer, which is a period of over 200 days. As a result, if these skins are ones you know you'll end up wanting long term, it might be best to buy them right now.

Are you going to look to buy any of these skins from Tron: Legacy while they are back in Fortnite? Or have you already purchased them during past Item Shop appearances? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.