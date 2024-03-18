Fortnite Bringing Back Midas and More in Next Major Update

The first major update for Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is set to launch this week and it will officially bring back Midas. Up until this point, Epic Games hasn't added anything new to the latest season of Fortnite following its arrival a little more than a week ago. Other than some new challenges and the daily reset of the Item Shop, Chapter 5 Season 2 has largely been static. For those looking for some changes, though, the next patch for Fortnite will roll out in mere days and will bring quite a bit of new content with it.

On social media today, Epic Games dropped the first teaser for this next Fortnite update. As mentioned, this patch will see Midas returning, which is something that longtime players have been anticipating for quite some time. For those not familiar with Midas, he's a villain in the Fortnite universe that was first seen in Chapter 2 Season 2. When it comes to how he's returning in Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic seems to be bringing him back thanks to the Underworld, which is a new locale this season. He'll also happen to boast a new look this time around which is in line with the Greek theme for Chapter 5 Season 2.

As for what else is expected to be released with this update, leaker and dataminer @iFireMonkey has said that Epic will enable the Drum Gun and Chain of Hades weapons for use in the version 29.01 patch. The Banana of the God consumable will also be added in addition to a new "Golden Weapon Upgrade Service". This latter addition will allow players to upgrade their current weapon to the Legendary tier while also decking it out in gold plating. And of course, new in-game challenges will roll out with this update and will be completable for a limited period of time.

Per usual, this massive update for Fortnite is expected to go live in the early hours of Tuesday, March 19. At that time, Epic will push live the patch that will briefly put Fortnite into a period of downtime while the update takes effect. Whenever the patch notes that detail everything found in this new update are posted by Epic Games, we'll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.com.