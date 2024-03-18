Fortnite Rocket Racing Rumor Claims Community Maps are Coming

Rocket Racing is apparently getting a major upgrade very soon. According to Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, this week will see the addition of community maps. The leaker claims that Epic Games and Psyonix will be making an announcement soon, with a showcase to follow. We don't know exactly what kind of tools will be available, or how much freedom there will be, but UEFN creators will be able to share their designs when the option goes live. While @ShiinaBR has proven to be incredibly reliable, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement.

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

COMMUNITY MAPS ARE COMING TO ROCKET RACING 🔥



UEFN Creators will be able to publish their own maps for the game mode, the announcement & showcase are happening THIS week!



(Thanks to @PoketOfficial for sending me a DM about this!) pic.twitter.com/LGUeHj4AzT — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 18, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the Tweet was met with a lot of positivity! Community maps could be a great way to expand the amount of content in Rocket Racing, and get players more invested. The Fortnite community has shown a lot of great creativity over the years, and this sounds like a smart way to get players more invested in Rocket Racing, while building a bigger community. Rocket Racing is only a few months old at this point, so this might also be a way of getting more Fortnite players to give it a try.

Rocket League vs. Rocket Racing

Not everyone has been happy with all of the focus that Rocket Racing has gotten. When Rocket Racing was first revealed last year, developer Psyonix was quick to offer a statement clarifying that it was not intended as a Rocket League replacement. Coexistence between the two games is the goal, and the developers have made strides to make content compatible between them.

While Psyonix might not be planning to bring an end to Rocket League, a lot of players have been unhappy with the game lately, and many are blaming it on the developers having to split their focus with Rocket Racing. Earlier this month, a new season of Rocket League was unveiled, and was immediately met with hostility from the game's community. Fans accused Psyonix of recycling existing content for the new season, most notably the map variant, which was just a slightly altered take on AquaDome. Given that, the news of community maps in Rocket Racing probably won't go over well with Rocket League players that are already feeling neglected of late.

Fortnite's New Games

Rocket Racing is one of three games that were released within Fortnite back in December. The game was accompanied by Fortnite Festival and LEGO Fortnite. This initiative has been an interesting one so far, as it's giving Fortnite players vastly different experiences that are all connected within the framework of Fortnite. Interestingly enough, community maps have also been a rumored addition to LEGO Fortnite, so it makes sense that the feature might come to Rocket Racing, as well!

