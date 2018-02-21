Fortnite Battle Royale Teasing John Wick Character Skin and New Weapon

Fortnite is the gift that keeps on giving with a free battle royale mode and constant interaction between the developing team over at Epic Games and the player community. With all of the fun skins and updates that have come and gone, it’s not unusual to wonder what could possibly be next. On that note, I don’t think anyone suspected a John Wick crossover but here we are and we’re down for it.

Epic Games took to Reddit to provide a simple teaser with the above image and the caption “SOON!” Fans were quick to notice the similarities with pop culture icons, though many were divided on whether or not this would be a John Wick nod or a Scarface one. The color scheme and the layout of the image is very reminiscent of the original Scarface poster, though the character looks decidedly Wick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After several speculatory comments, Epic responded “The name’s Jason … Jason Wick. He has a particular set of skills.” The way the particular comment was worded also throws James Bond into the mix with the iconic “The name’s Bond … James Bond.” Basically, Epic Games trolls with the best of them but with the caption “SOON!” promising this in a future content update, we’re onboard and we’ll take the trolling on the chin.

In other Fortnite news, Unlimited Inventory is now live as well as every edition of the game on sale for half off! So if you’ve just been enjoying the free Battle Royale game mod and are interested in checking out what else is out there, now’s the perfect time to do just that.

Battle Royale – Free

Standard Edition – $19.99

Deluxe Edition – $29.99

Super Deluxe Edition – $44.99

Limited Edition – $74.99

All editions, with each upgrade, comes with even more incentives to buy such as exclusive gear you can’t get anywhere else. With a game that continues to expand each and every week, and an incredibly active developing team within the player community, we can’t recommend Fortnite enough no matter which edition you choose! If you’re still on the fence, check out the Battle Royale mode for free to get a taste for the game’s style and overall mechanics.

Fornite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.