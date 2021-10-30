Fortnite Reportedly Adding New League of Legends Character Skin

Fortnite is reportedly going to soon be bringing a character from the popular MOBA League of Legends into the battle royale title within the coming week. This collaboration would see both Fortnite and League of Legends crossing over for the very first time and would stand as a promotion between two of the biggest games on the planet. The skin in question also happens to tie in with the upcoming League of Legends TV series, Arcane, which is set to debut on Netflix this time next week.

According to a reputable Fortnite insider that goes by the name Shiina, the League of Legends champion Jinx is going to be heading to Fortnite within the coming. Although a release date specifically wasn’t mentioned, the skin is likely to hit the Fortnite Item Shop on Saturday, November 6 as this is when new skins typically hit the game. As a whole, Jinx is one of the most recognizable champions in League of Legends and has been one of the most prominent faces of the MOBA in recent years.

Next week, Jinx from League of Legends will join the Island, in celebration of Riot Games' new show "Arcane". pic.twitter.com/OBzfwBYJxM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 30, 2021

As mentioned, Jinx is also going to be playing a major role in the Arcane TV series, which is also set to arrive on November 6. It stands to reason that if this version of the character that is coming to Fortnite is supposed to be associated directly with Arcane, the skin may end up resembling her appearance in the show more than the model seen within League of Legends itself. Either way, assuming that this leak is true, we should start to hear more within the coming days.

Until then, if you’re looking to dive into Fortnite for yourself right now, Season 8 of the game is currently ongoing and can be played across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms.

