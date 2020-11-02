Fortnite Details PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Upgrades

✖

While it has been known for some time that Epic Games' Fortnite would be a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S next-gen consoles, Epic Games has now detailed exactly what sort of enhancements players can expect when it is available on Sony and Microsoft's latest and greatest consoles next week. The short version is: it should look and play better on the next-gen consoles than their predecessors.

More specifically, Fortnite is expected to play at 4K resolution and 60 FPS on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S, being slightly less powerful, is expected to hit 1080P and 60 FPS. (Most folks likely won't notice much of a difference unless they have higher-end monitors/televisions, mind you.) That's in addition to "a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects" on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. All three will include enhanced splitscreen as well.

Next Gen. Next Week! Learn details on the new versions of the game: https://t.co/67dfhaHhN4#PlayStation5 💙 💚 #XboxSeriesX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 2, 2020

For the PS5 specifically, there will be haptic feedback using the DualSense controller. "In addition to general vibration support, we’ve integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller," Epic Games' blog post reads in part. Players will also be able to use the PS5's Activities to launch straight into Battle Royale with Solos, Duos, or Squads.

Also of note: progression and cosmetics carry over, and crossplay will be available. Depending on which platform you've been playing on, there are different requirements for how to transfer this progress, but Epic Games makes it all sound relatively easy to accomplish. The full blog post is worth a read for anyone curious to learn more.

As noted above, Fortnite is a launch title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. That means it will be available November 12th and November 10th on those platforms, respectively. Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of upgrades for next-gen consoles as outlined here? Are you playing the current season of Fortnite? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!