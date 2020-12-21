Fortnite Leak Reveals New Mounted Turret Vehicle

✖

Fortnite leaks have been coming fast and furious over the last few weeks, and the latest has revealed a new vehicle with a mounted turret that might be coming to the game sometime in the near future. The story comes from prominent Fortnite leaker VastBlast, who revealed a pair of values discovered in a new datamine. As with all leaks, fans should take this with a grain of salt, until Epic Games makes it official. Datamines often give fans their best look at in-game items that might be on the way, but sometimes things don't pan out, for one reason or another.

The Tweet from VastBlast can be found embedded below.

Epic is working on a car with a mounted turret/gun. Some values I found: • "AFortDagwoodVehicle:ApplyVehicleModMountedGun"

• "MountedGunData" This may or may not have something to do with the upcoming creative mods. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) December 18, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether or not the new vehicle truly is on the way! It's not hard to imagine how this type of addition could have a big impact on gameplay, and it could make things a bit more exciting. Fortnite leakers have revealed a lot of content ahead of time over the last few weeks, including the recent addition of Master Chief. VastBlast in particular has a very good track record for this sort of thing, so Fortnite fans can consider this rumor a bit more reliable than most.

Last month saw the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. While the previous season focused predominantly on the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe, this season is focused on the greatest hunters from across the multiverse. Epic Games kicked things off with the addition of Din Djarin from The Mandalorian, and added Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from the Halo franchise shortly after. It remains to be seen what additional hunters will be added to the game over the next few weeks, but Epic Games has set the bar quite high for future additions!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

