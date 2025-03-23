Fortnite Leak Reveals Next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Skins

Fortnite seems to be getting even more content based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. The game has already added skins based on the four brothers themselves, as well as April O’Neil, Splinter and the Shredder. However, it seems fans can expect to see a wave based on additional villains from the franchise. According to leaker @FNBRIntel, Rocksteady, Bebop, and Krang will all appear in Fortnite. Presumably, the skin based on Krang will be based on the character’s android body, but actual images of the skins have yet to appear online, so there’s no way of knowing for certain.

As with any Fortnite leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official announcement. That having been said, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this leak pan out. After all, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang played pivotal roles in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, so it makes sense to add these characters next. They’re some of the most iconic characters from the franchise, and all 3 have appeared in countless video games over nearly 4 decades.

raph, mikey, and leo as they appear in fortnite

While this leak has been largely well-received by fans, some are a bit disappointed. Several replies to @FNBRIntel have asked about the possibility of Casey Jones appearing, but there has been no indication that we can expect to see the skin in Fortnite. Casey Jones is a longtime ally of the heroes in a half-shell, and has been playable in multiple TMNT video games. It’s hard to imagine Epic Games going so hard on TMNT skins and not releasing one based on the character, but it doesn’t look like there are any immediate plans.

Rocksteady and Bebop both had major roles to play in 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, where the characters were voiced by John Cena and Seth Rogen, respectively. While newer fans might know the characters from this most recent movie, odds are pretty good that the skins will be based more on their classic looks from the original cartoon. That would make more sense based on the other TMNT skins we’ve seen so far.

If these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins really are happening in the next few weeks, hopefully Epic Games won’t keep us waiting too long on additional details. Prior to that, we could get to see the skins before they get added, or get some idea of what bundles will be offered. When Lara Croft’s new skin leaked earlier this month, we knew pretty much everything that was getting added to Fortnite well ahead of an official announcement. It’s possible that could happen again, but we’ll have to wait and see.

