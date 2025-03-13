New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Gets a Release Date

Back in December, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game was announced. It’s only been a few short months, but a release date for the game has now been revealed. Developer Strange Scaffold announced this morning that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown will be arriving on May 22nd. That’s just over 2 months away, which is pretty exciting news. It’s not totally unexpected though, as the game just got a playable demo last month during Steam’s Next Fest event. It seemed like things were progressing pretty nicely, and it makes sense that the game is nearing completion.

Strange Scaffold announced the release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown through an all-new trailer. For those that haven’t played the demo, today’s trailer offers a glimpse at the gameplay, which is significantly different from anything done with the brand over the last 40 years or so. While the TMNT characters are most commonly associated with arcade brawlers, Tactical Takedown is the first ever turn-based game based on the property. The characters appear in the game as miniature figurines, while all of the levels are inspired by dioramas. Readers can see for themselves in the trailer below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is now available to wishlist on Steam. As of this writing, that’s the only platform the game has been confirmed for. While the heroes in a half-shell have a long history on consoles (going back to the original NES game), Tactical Takedown has not been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S. Given the popularity of the license, it seems very likely that could change at some point in the future. However, if you’re planning to play the game in May, it looks like there’s just going to be one option.

A price point for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown has not been revealed just yet. Following news of the game’s release date, Strange Scaffold announced today that it will be extending the availability of the Steam Next Fest demo. The demo will now be available to check out through March 24th, which should be beneficial to anyone that’s currently on the fence about the game.

With just a couple months to go until release, we’ll know soon how Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown compares to other games based on the license. The last few years alone have seen several TMNT games released, from compilations of older favorites, to new takes on the classic formula, and even a roguelike game. With the TMNT franchise getting so much love, developers have had to get clever to make their games stand out, and Tactical Takedown certainly fits that description. Hopefully the game offers something fun and unique for Turtles fans, including those that want to see something different.

Are you excited for this new TMNT game? Do you hope to see it released on consoles?