Fortnite Officially Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Content

Following some leaks earlier this month, skins based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been officially revealed for Fortnite. Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are all being added, as well as ace reporter April O'Neil. The skins are not based on the designs that appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, instead offering looks that pull from various TMNT media, including the original animated series and the comics from IDW. The TMNT skins will be added as part of Fortnite's Winterfest 2023 event, but a specific release date has not been revealed at this time.

Images of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and April O'Neil can be found below.

(Photo: Epic Games, Paramount)

(Photo: Epic Games, Paramount)

Fortnite Winterfest 2023

In addition to the TMNT content, Winterfest 2023 will feature a number of winter and holiday themed cosmetics. The event will see 14 free gifts released, including things like outfits and gliders. Among those freebies, players can expect to see the Winterfest Bushranger and Holiday Boxy outfits. The Winterfest Bushranger, Holiday Boxy, TMNT, and April O'Neil outfits will all have LEGO styles, though Epic Games has not shared any images of what those will look like.

The free gifts can be redeemed each day through the Quests tab, but the gifts will stack, so players won't have to claim them each day. However, it should be noted that these free games will only be available through January 2nd at 9 a.m. ET, so Fortnite fans should plan on claiming them quickly before time runs out!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Games

2023 has been a very big year for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The theatrical release of Mutant Mayhem was a pretty big deal, but the characters have also been popping up in all kinds of video games this year. The Fortnite crossover is just the latest example, as the heroes in a half shell also appeared in games like Minecraft, Street Fighter 6, Fall Guys, and Session: Skate Sim. Several characters from the franchise also appeared as playable fighters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including Donatello, Raphael, and April O'Neil, with Rocksteady arriving as a DLC fighter in 2024.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a long history in gaming, going all the way back to the NES era. This year did not see the Turtles star in their own video game, but DLC was released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. There are also at least two more TMNT games currently in development. 2024 will see the release of a brand-new video game based on Mutant Mayhem, which will act as a sequel to the film. A video game based on The Last Ronin is also in the works, though no release window is currently known.

