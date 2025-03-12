Fortnite’s Tomb Raider Crossover Gets a Release Date

It seems that Lara Croft’s Fortnite comeback will be happening in the very near future. Following a leak revealing the skin’s existence yesterday, Fortnite leakers have now narrowed down a date for the Tomb Raider star’s return. According to @SpushFNBR, the skin will be made available on Friday, March 14th. On that day, fans of the series can expect not only the skin, but also a bunch of Lara Croft related content. A bundle will be available for 2200 V-Bucks, but Fortnite players can also purchase the content individually, if they don’t want to get everything.

The Lara Croft skin itself will cost 1500 V-Bucks. She’ll also have a Rucksack Backbling for 300, a Chirugai Pickaxe for 800, a Croft Legacy wrap for 500, and an Atlantis Scion emote for 400. All of those items will apparently be included in the bundle, so it’s a better deal if you’re a Tomb Raider fan that wants it all. As yesterday’s leaks revealed, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon x Tomb Raider will also be available for Fortnite and Rocket League, and will cost 2200 V-Bucks.

lara croft’s previous fortnite design

At this time, the actual skin design has not been revealed. The previous leaks claimed that the skin will be named “Lara Croft (2000s),” and that it will be similar to her appearance from the sixth game in the series, Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. That design features a black top, as opposed to the lighter blue design from the first few games. It makes sense that Epic Games has gone with a design based on a different game, since that classic look already appeared in Fortnite back in 2021. As a result, this new design should be perfect both for those that already got the previous skin, and those who missed out.

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness just recently got a re-release on modern platforms as part of Aspyr’s Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered. The collection was released in February on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A new Fortnite skin is a great way to promote the collection, and to also build awareness around the various Tomb Raider projects that are currently in the works. Lara Croft was once one of the biggest names in gaming, but the character’s star power has faded quite a bit since the franchise’s early days. Crystal Dynamics seems intent on changing that, and this could be a good step in the right direction.

If the Tomb Raider skin truly is coming to Fortnite this Friday, we can likely expect a full reveal from Epic Games very soon. Leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, but given the specific info that has now come out at this point, and the general trustworthiness of the sources, an official announcement seems like a formality.

Do you plan on checking out the new Lara Croft skin? Are you a fan of the Tomb Raider series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!