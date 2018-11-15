‘Fortnite’ Gets Its ‘Red Dead’ On With New Wild West LTM Coming Soon

Though there is a Food Fight Limited Time Mode going on now in Fortnite, it looks like the team at Epic Games also has Red Dead Redemption 2 fever like the rest of us because a recent leaked showed of a Western LTM coming soon!

According to the team over at FNBRLeaks on Twitter:

[LEAK] The Previously Leaked Dynamite Explosive will most likely be next weeks Content Item which will be featured in an LTM Called “Wild West” Where items are limited to Hunting Rifles, Shotguns, and Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/cA99XuuPss — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) November 15, 2018

[LEAK] The “Wild West” LTM Limited Weapon Info: – This mode has no automatic weapons, rocket launchers or traps. – Check supply drops for slurp juice. Regular shields pots have been removed from this mode. – Dynamite Is the only explosive found in Wild West. pic.twitter.com/k6m8IDnj2k — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) November 15, 2018

It looks like this mode won’t allow automatic weapons, rocket launchers, or the use of traps. Slurp juice will be key and dynamite will be the name of the game. Sure you won’t be Arthur or running into Marston anytime soon, but hey – that western fever is strong right now, we totally get it.

As for the Limited Time Mode currently going down: “1 wall, 2 entrees, the Food Fight has begun,” boasted the studio in their latest blog update. “Build your base, wait for the barrier to drop, and battle it out in this new Limited Time Mode. Claim your preferred team on our social channels. #TeamBurger #TeamPizza”

They added, “The battle of Durrr Burger versus Pizza Pit has begun. Two teams on either side of the map. A huge barrier runs down the middle. Build a fort to protect your restaurant mascot. When the Barrier lowers, destroy the enemy’s mascot to win the match!”

So how does the new mode work exactly? Check out the full patch notes below:

An impassable barrier will be spawned along the center of the map for the first several minutes.

Each team will have an under-construction restaurant near the center of the map. Inside is a giant mascot head representing that team.

If the mascot head is destroyed, that team loses the match.

Teams should use the time that the barrier is up to construct a defensive fortress around their restaurant.

As soon as the barrier lowers… fight to take out the enemy mascot before they destroy yours!

Special red Supply Drops spawn at the start of the match. These hold a handful of weapons, ammo, consumables, traps and a few hundred metal building materials.

Players will respawn after 7 seconds when eliminated, keeping their inventory.

Eliminated players spawn a percentage of their ammo upon elimination, as well as 30/30/60 wood/stone/metal materials.

100% extra resources are gained from gathering.

Building resources found on the ground increased from 20 to 50 per instance.

No explosive weapons or items are in this mode.

Fortnite’s latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.