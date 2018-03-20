Fortnite Pulls Logan Paul into the World of Twitch

Despite the controversy that surrounded Logan Paul regarding a certain forest in Japan and his YouTube series, it looks like the younger Paul brother is looking to spread his wings a bit and cash in on some of that Ninja pie within the world of Fortnite. To make his Twitch debut, Paul has stated that he plans to ride “the hottest game right now” all the way to the bank with his revamped channel.

“I see Drake playing Fortnite on Twitch with this dude Ninja—he’s a ninja, he’s very good at Fortnite,” Paul stated unabashedly in the video above starting at around the 2:10 mark. “What the? I want to play Fortnite with Drake.” Of course the video, and statement, were filled with weird, oddly placed squeaky toy sounds for some reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video also shows the streamer to be heading off to the store in order to scoop up some parts, mostly because he doesn’t actually have a platform to play on. While shopping, he discusses what he knows about the game and shares his concerns about becoming addicted to Fortnite. According to Paul, he was in it for the long-haul years ago in World of Warcraft and he is “worried” that same spiral will occur here. Lucky for him, the shooter is a completely different game/genre and not a massively large MMORPG.

After the huge backlash of his irreverent behaviour towards a body found in the “Suicide Forest” in Japan, the hopeful is understandably worried that venture could blow up. It’s not difficult to be a decent person while streaming, so as long as he is conscious that he is, in fact, in front of a large audience, he could do just fine. Given that within the first week of activating his account he hit 100,000 followers on Twitch, we’re willing to be that his worries of “I hope this pays off” will be assuaged very quickly regardless of whether or not the overall viewer base want to see him expand or not.

No word yet on when the stream will officially take place, but according to Logan Paul himself: “it’s going to be so lit.”