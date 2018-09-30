‘Fortnite’: How to Use Loot Lake Island to Land Anywhere

A new Fortnite trick shows that players can use Loot Lake Island to launch themselves anywhere across the update map.

Fortnite streamer and tipster ImSpeedyGonzalez who’s created Fortnite how-to videos in the past returned with another guide that this time deals with Loot Lake Island. Pulled from the ground by the power of Kevin, the strange, purple cube that was cascading around the map towards the end of Season 5, Loot Lake is now suspended in the air as a floating island that players can climb up to and use to their advantage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In ImSpeedyGonzalez’s video above that he originally shared to the competitive Fortnite subreddit, he showed how it was possible to use Loot Lake Island and the power of Kevin that’s found at the base of the landmass to propel yourself across the map. Referencing strategies from several different streamers who have also brought attention to the tactic, he gave a quick demonstration of the launch to prove its effectiveness before breaking down how it’s done.

“I build up all the way to Kevin,” he said around a minute and 35 seconds into the video above while explaining how to pull off the cross-map launch. “And at a certain point, you can’t build anymore. So that’s right around here. I stand at the very top of the platform. I fire a shot off at one of Kevin’s sides, so right here. I immediately jump in and pull my shoot, Kevin hits me, I go flying. And now I can go anywhere on the map.”

Travelling high enough to where it looks like the game’s just starting and he just leapt out of the Battle Bus, ImSpeedyGonzalez showed off his newfound height by gliding all the way over to the desert part of the map. It’s about as far away from Kevin and the floating Loot Lake that a player can get, so if they can get there, they can, in theory, get anywhere.

As he continued explaining in the video, there’s more than one way to launch yourself high above Loot Lake, but the first method shown will get send players up higher than the others. Loot Lake Island’s convenient central location makes it a perfect launching point to reach any part of the map, but ImSpeedyGonzalez did point out that launching from the southern side seems to work best. It also causes players to take 30 damage when struck by Kevin, too, so be wary of using it during a low-health launch.