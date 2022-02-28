Fortnite Reveals Naomi Osaka Cosmetic Set, Osaka Cup

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is coming to Fortnite later this week. Osaka is the latest addition to the game’s Icon Series, where she’ll debut on March 3rd at 7.pm. ET. That day, players will be able to snag outfits and accessories inspired by Osaka. The Naomi Osaka skin is accompanied by a Court Queen alt-style, as well as the Royale Racket Pickaxe, which doubles as Back Bling. The Dark Priestess Naomi Osaka skin comes with the Neon Priestess alt style, and Portalforger Pickaxe, which also doubles as Back Bling. Players can also grab the Queen’s Cloudcarriage Glider, and the Cursed Hazeboard Glider.

A trailer for the new skins can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#AnOriginalSpirit, @naomiosaka is ready to take some Victory Crowns.



Read about her upcoming Cosmetic Set inspired by her spirit of individuality and get ready to serve an ace in the Naomi Osaka Cup.https://t.co/kT2zzB0fm3 pic.twitter.com/cKGyPjduqc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 28, 2022

Fans hoping to snag the skin early will have a chance to do just that on March 2nd. That’s when the Osaka Cup will debut in the game. The top-performing players will win both skins, their accompanying Pickaxes/Back Blings, and a Forbidden Ace Spray. During a three-hour window, players will be able to participate in up to 10 Fortnite matches, and players earn points based on their rank. The Osaka Cup could a nice option for those with fewer V-Bucks to spend, or players just looking for an excuse to check spend some time with Fortnite this week!

The Fortnite Icon Series has featured skins inspired by a number of real-life celebrities, including Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Travis Scott, Lannan “LazerBeam” Eacott, and more. Osaka should make a very nice addition to the series, and reception to the skin seems fairly positive thus far! While some Fortnite fans might not be as familiar with Osaka, the game could encourage players to learn more about Osaka’s career in tennis, her background as a fashion designer, or about her activism!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

