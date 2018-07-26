Fortnite Nerfs OP Compact SMG With New Hotfix

The latest patch for Fortnite went live this week and brought with it birthday celebrations, new loot, and a brand new gun. The compact SMG is meant to replace the recently vaulted SMG, though players weren’t happy without incredibly overpowered it seemed to be. Maybe they were just intimated by how sexy it was, but whatever the case may be – Epic Games has fixed it with a pretty extensive nerf.

“We’ve heard your feedback regarding SMGs and that they’re stronger than we would like at the moment,” said Epic Games in a recent post on Fortnite’s subreddit. “We agree and have just pushed a hotfix live adjusting these values – bringing them more in line with where we want them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

SMG and Compact SMG accuracy bonus reduced from 35% to 15%.

SMG damage reduced from 19/20/21 to 17/18/19.

Compact SMG damage reduced from 23/24 to 21/22.

SMG fire rate reduced from 13 to 12.

Compact SMG fire rate reduced from 11 to 10.

SMG, Compact SMG, and Silenced SMG damage falloff. Range reduced from 2400/3500/5000 to 2000/3000/4000. Percentage reduced from 100/80/65% to 100/70/40%.

Rare SMG and Compact SMGs drop rates slightly reduced.

This fix comes hot on the heels of the Playground Limited Time Mode’s triumphant return as well as the team reintroducing remote explosives.

For other item changes in recent hotfixes following the big update:

Compact SMG added. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 23-24 base damage. Uses Light Ammo. 50 round capacity. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Slurp Juice now grants 1 health every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. If health is full, shield will be granted instead.

Supply Drop loot rates adjusted. Weapons (drops 1) Assault Rifles to 25% from 14.2%. Explosives to 25% from 28.5%. Compact SMG 14.58%. Sniper Rifles to 14.58% from 28.5%. Heavy Shotgun to 10.42% from 7.1%. Minigun to 10.42% from 14.2%. Removed Hand Cannon, Dual Pistols, and Silenced Pistol. Traps (drops 2) Launch Pad to 44.44% from 9.6%. Cozy Campfire to 33.33% from 7.5%. Bouncer to 22.22% from 15%. Removed Damage Traps. Consumables (drops 2) Shield Potion to 20% from 19.1% Small Shield Potion to 17.50% from 12.7% Med Kit to 13.75% from 6.3% Slurp Juice to 11.25% from 5.11% Clinger to 10% from 6.3% Remote Explosives to 10% from 3.3% Impulse Grenade to 10% from 4% Chug Jug to 7.5% from 2.1% Removed Boogie Bombs, Grenades, Bandages, Stink Bombs, Port-a-Forts, and Bush. Materials (drops 2) Wood to 33% from 47.6%. Stone to 33% from 35.7%. Metal to 33% from 16.6%.



The latest update is now live and ready for players! The birthday challenges are also ready to take on for a chance to unlock exclusive celebratory cosmetic items and earn a little extra XP. It’s been a year and Epic Games is ready to party!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game is also expected to make it over to Android devices in the near future, though we still don’t have a release date other than “coming soon.”

