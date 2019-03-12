‘Fortnite’ Reveals New Outfit Variants Coming Soon

Part of Fortnite’s charm is that it just doesn’t take itself too seriously. From wacky costumes, to crazy storylines, the battle royale game is meant to be creative and fun. That’s why Epic Games has announced new outfit variants coming soon for players to enjoy.

“In the v8.10 update we have a few new styles coming to older outfits, in line with some ongoing Art update work we are doing,” said the studio in a recent blog post. “When we create outfits for you to suit up in before dropping from the Battle Bus, we’re invested in improving them over time based on your feedback. We’ve seen you being vocal about wanting to see the face behind the masks of some of our helmeted outfits, so we’ve done a pass on previous outfits. “

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far the confirmed outfits getting a new makeover are:

Scarlet Defender

Elite Agent

Renegade Raider

Waypoint

Overtaker

Whiteout

The team definitely seemed excited to share the new news, saying “One of the coolest things about making art for Fortnite is that the game is regularly being updated and that we have the opportunity to work on things we want to polish. As we continue to develop the art of Fortnite, we’ve added new technology for creating cosmetics which enable us to add variety and customizations to existing outfits as well!”

Epic also revealed that even more animations are coming as well, which is something players saw in today’s update with the consumable animations. The entire goal for these changes is to make the game more immersive, giving players a reason to be more invested. With Apex Legends doing so well and Battlefield’s own battle royale dropping soon, it’s a great time for the studio to let those creative juices flow.

As for Fortnite, the latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can catch up on what else is new over at our Game Hub right here.

Thoughts on the variants? What other outfits do you hope get a makeover? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!