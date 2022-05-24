Fortnite Possibly Teasing New Star Wars Content

✖

Over the last few weeks, rumors have been circulating about Darth Vader appearing in Fortnite Season 3. While Epic Games has yet to confirm the Dark Lord of the Sith, it seems Donald Mustard has been dropping hints about another Star Wars inclusion. On Instagram, the Epic Games chief creative officer shared images of the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT from the Ultimate Collector Series, and a close-up of the toy has also been added to his profile on Twitter. Mustard is always dropping hints of things to come in Fortnite, and the CCO definitely has fans speculating!

The image from Mustard's Instagram was shared on Twitter by @ShiinaBR, and can be found embedded below. Readers can see the image on Mustard's Twitter account right here.

Donald Mustard has published ANOTHER teaser that includes the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT.. 👀



As always, it's very obvious that this is a teaser for the future, and considering we get Darth Vader next season (Maybe in the Battle Pass), this could be a vehicle in Season 3! https://t.co/MISfFCpC8O — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 23, 2022

It's difficult to say whether these teases are actually for an appearance by the AT-AT, or if it's just a general hint at more Star Wars content to come. An AT-AT could be a massive threat in Fortnite, but it's hard to imagine how it might be implemented. Since the vehicle first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, we've seen it appear in a number of video games, including Shadows of the Empire, Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader, and more.

There has been a ton of Star Wars-related content in Fortnite over the years, including skins based on characters like Din Djarin, a trailer debut for The Rise of Skywalker, and more. It's possible Epic Games is gearing up for an entire season centered around Star Wars content, but there's no way of knowing just yet. Either way, it looks like there's a lot more Star Wars content to come, but for now, Fortnite fans will just have to wait and see!

