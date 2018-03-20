Epic Games Teases Fortnite’s Next Limited Time Game Mode

Fortnite players are already having a blast playing Blitz, but the next limited game mode after the latest one is already being teased by Epic Games

The next game mode to come to Fortnite Battle Royale was mentioned by Epic Games on Reddit when a user suggested that the Blitz game mode should be extended beyond the scheduled end date. While no promises could be made for an extension of the next game mode, Epic Games community manager K.L. Smith said that players are going to enjoy the next limited time mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Can’t promise we’ll extend the mode, but I can pass along the suggestion,” Smith said. “As most of you know we can (and do) bring back LTMs that you all enjoy. So we can definitely rotate it in.

“Besides… I think many of you will likely like the next LTM planned :)”

Other users tried to guess what the next game mode would involve or pry some hints out of Epic Games, but no details were given. Suggestions like low-gravity game modes and a “floor is lava” twist with jetpacks were mentioned in the comments, and though the low-gravity mode received a “Man on the moon” response from Smith, he didn’t confirm anything.

With how much some players are enjoying the current Blitz mode with its faster-paced games that feel like one lengthy fight, some have even suggested that parts of the mode be permanently implemented into the main game. While it may seem like a smart idea to some, Smith responded to a different thread to remind players why these limited modes are released in the first place, game modes that let players take a break from the base game.

“LTMs are meant to let loose and spice things up,” Smith said. “We always try to maintain a healthy approach to how we introduce them and the effects various things have on the game.

“It’s good to see so many great reactions to Blitz. We’ve seen other LTMs have a similar response. All LTMs are fleeting, but we hope each one we introduce changes things up and allows you to have fun.”

For those that haven’t played Blitz yet, the details on the new game mode can be found below. No end date for Blitz has been announced, but keep an eye out for a possible extension depending on what Epic Games decides.

Limited Time Mode: Blitz