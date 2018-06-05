Fortnite Spotted in Nintendo eShop Update

An update for Nintendo’s eShop included a reference to Fortnite that further fuels speculation a Nintendo Switch announcement for the battle royale game is imminent.

The Nintendo Switch is the only platform that Fortnite’s not available for, and many Switch owners have been itching to know if and when it’ll come to the console so that the full version of Fortnite can be played on the go. Some ratings, sources, and speculation have hinted at Fortnite for the Switch recently, but this latest reference comes from Nintendo itself in the eShop update. It was pointed out on ResetEra and Twitter that the eShop update specifically called out Fortnite by name and even included an icon for the battle royale game once it’s officially unveiled in the shop.

Tired: Revealing new games during an E3 presentation Wired: Announcing new games by pushing an update for them to the eShop. pic.twitter.com/Nwzi2v6fWN — Michael (@SciresM) June 5, 2018

Of course, the reveal of Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch isn’t something that’s totally unexpected at this point with so many rumors and leaks hinting at the supposed reveal. Sources said back in April that the game would be coming to the Switch, and a leaked schedule of everything that’s supposed to be revealed by Nintendo seemed to verify the rumors with Fortnite, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and other games included in the supposed lineup. Not long after the schedule leaked, anonymous sources within Epic Games confirmed that there would be a Fortnite announcement during Nintendo’s E3 events.

While there were some credible sources backing up that information, the more damning evidence came just days ago when the first rating for the Switch version of Fortnite appeared. The Korean ratings boards listed Fortnite for the Switch as well, a listing that all but confirms the game for the Nintendo console. It’s not uncommon for these ratings to leak before games are announced, and they’re usually one of the better sources for spotting a game ahead of time.

Even with all this information suggesting that Epic Games’ hit shooter is coming to the Switch, Nintendo still hasn’t officially announced anything. You can take the eShop update as an announcement if you want, but a bigger announcement from Nintendo should still be expected sometime in the future whenever they’re ready to fully unveil the game. If the leaked info from before is correct, that reveal should be coming next week during E3, so it shouldn’t be too much longer until a confirmation is shared.