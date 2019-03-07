‘Fortnite’: North, South, East, West Challenge

The Fortnite Season 8 Week 2 challenges went live just earlier today and many players are taking to the battlegrounds to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of. Because many players are competing for the same thing in a last-man-standing game setting, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is to visit the North, South, East, and West part of the map and to make things even simpler for those dropping in, we’ve marked where you need to go on the map below:

As for the rest of the challenges you’ll need to take on in order to earn the free banner:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Land at The Block – 1

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops – 200

Eliminations at Salty Springs or Haunted Hills – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Gain health from apples – 25

Visit the furthest North, South, East, and West points of the island – 4

Deal damage to opponents with a Pirate Cannon – 100

Search a chest in different named locations in a single match – 3

As for Fortnite, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

