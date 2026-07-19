New PS6 Controller With Touch Screen Potentially Leaked

A new Sony patent may have leaked a new PS6 controller. With the PS5, PlayStation surprised everyone by breaking away from the DualShock controller that debuted with PS1, continued with PS2, then PS3, and then PS4. When Sony revealed the PS5 and the DualSense in place of the DualShock 5, it surprised many. Why it felt the need to make such a major change and such a major rebrand, only Sony knows, but many have been left wondering what the future of the PlayStation controller is. Will the PS6 controller just be the DualSense 2? Will DualShock return? Or will there be something entirely different? A new patent may suggest the latter.

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A new Sony patent has surfaced online and has begun to make the rounds, as it reveals PlayStation is working on a new controller, and an ambitious one at that. The new patent — “20260199776 A1″ — was published this week, and it’s all about a modular video game controller with a touch screen. That’s not all, though. The touch screen is detachable. There are also magnetic modular components, all of which could be arranged and rearranged to the player’s liking. This includes the touch screen. The patent also mentions a rotating navigation dial used to scroll the touch screen, built-in notifications, and quick controls.

Details Continued

What’s also mentioned in the patent is some type of connectivity between the controller and personal devices because the patent suggests the controller could display phone calls, messages, and more alerts via the touch screen. In fact, there is a suggestion that the game would automatically pause if the user interacts with one of these notifications.

In terms of salient details, this is the extent of the patent, which was discovered by MP1st. All of this is, of course, very exciting, but it’s worth noting that this is a patent. Sony patents hardware and software all the time, many of which never evolve beyond their patent into any type of consumer product. This could be the PS6 controller. It could be a controller for the PS7 or beyond. It could even be a special edition controller or a controller being built for accessibility purposes. All of this is possible, as well as nothing ever coming of this patent, which happens with many Sony patents.

Sony never comments on its patents and the speculation they create, so we do not expect any clarification or insight to come on this patent, but if it bucks expectations and does speak about the new controller patent, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take the speculation above with a grain of salt.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.