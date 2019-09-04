Fortnite Officially Teasing IT Crossover

Some of you may remember a recent leak that pointed to an IT crossover coming to Epic Games‘ wildly popular Battle Royale title. The leak showed off the files of a balloon and a creepy laugh that people may associate with none other than Pennywise. While leaks that come out of Fortnite usually end up being proved true, it’s always best to wait for something official. Well, it looks like that time has come as it would appear that the Fortnite devs have added both the balloon and creepy laugh to the popular game.

As spotted by “LootLakeBR” on Twitter, the red balloons have begun to appear around the Fortnite map. As one familiar with IT might assume, they can be found coming out of the sewer grates. If a player chooses to pop the balloon, the haunting laugh from Pennywise can be heard, indicating that something else may be coming from this crossover. That, or the Fortnite devs are having a little fun and just wanting to terrify players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Red balloons are starting to appear across the map 🎈🤡 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/geY9pVGpFl — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) September 4, 2019

As can be seen in the video above, it certainly seems that Pennywise is hanging around the sewers in Fortnite. With IT Chapter Two set to arrive in theaters this week, there is a good chance that we will be seeing some sort of official news about a crossover from the team at Epic Games around the same time, with the event itself likely arriving next week. Of course, it is entirely possible that the balloons and laughter are all players will get and that is as far as the crossover goes. Either way, we will be finding out soon enough.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For even more on the wildly popular Battle Royale title from Epic Games, including the return of the floating island, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you hoping the devs stop at the balloons and laughter, or are you ready for Pennywise to make an appearance in Fortnite? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!