‘Fortnite’ Overtime Challenges Guide

For those looking to cozy up and get down on some of that Fortnite action before season 7 tapers off long after Valentine’s Day, there’s a new lovely challenge called Overtime going on now that offers some festive rewards and a chance at a free Battle Pass.

“The response we’ve seen to the #SharetheLove event has been amazing,” began the team over at Epic Games in their latest blog post. “And with the arrival of Valentine’s Day, we’re here to share one more surprise.”

They added, “Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us!”

Here’s what you need to know going in:

Battle Pass Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 47 Complete 5 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 71 Complete 10 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 87 Complete 15 Overtime Challenges



Free Challenges

Collect (15) Coins in Featured Creative Islands – 500 XP

Search (7) chests or ammo boxes at a motel or an RV Park – 500 XP

Deal Damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols – 500 XP

Regain health from a campfire in 3 different matches

Place Top 15 in Duos with a friend – 3

Visit Different Named Locations – 10

Search a supply drop in different matches – 2

Revive a player in different matches – 3

Visit Different Waterfalls – 7

Deal damage with Shotguns / SMGs – 500

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at the Block – 7

Place Top 10 in Squads – 3

The reward is a Valentine heart wrap once the third challenge is complete. We’ll be putting together small guides for the three Free Challenges later today, so keep it tuned in here if you’re looking for a little additional help.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices.