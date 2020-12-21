Fortnite Has 3 Pay-to-Win Skins, Reveals SypherPK

✖

In a new video, streamer SypherPK has revealed three skins that could help players score some easy kills in Fortnite at the moment: Lt. Evergreen, Crackshot, and Mystique. Deception is the name of the game when it comes to using these three skins, and players can take advantage of the Fortnite map in various ways to surprise opposing players. In order to pull-off each of these feats, players will have to purchase the skins and use a corresponding emote, so those that aren't looking to part with any cash might not be interested. However, the result could prove well worth the price!

SypherPK's video of the feats can be found embedded below.

In order to pull off some sneaky kills as Lt. Evergreen, players are going to want to head over to Salty Towers. There, players will want to head to the blue house and its Holiday Tree. According to SypherPK, using the Light-Up emote behind the trunk will allow players to blend in, picking-off players that pass by!

The second of these is the Crackshot skin. Similar to Lt. Evergreen, players are going to use this one to blend in, only this time, it's near Lazy Lake. There are two Crackshot statues in the front yard of a house in the area. Players can destroy one of them, and "replace" it, using the Prickly Pose emote. Once again, it's the perfect way to take-out enemies fooled by the ruse.

Last but not least, players can pull off this deception using Mystique. The skin's Shapeshifter emote allows users to mimic other skins. The Snowmando skin is not available in the game just yet, but players can still mimic it using Mystique! The real Snowmando is found near the bottom right of the map. Players can take out the real deal, and then take its place. Players should keep in mind that this one is a bit more difficult to pull off, as Mystique changes back after a short time, which can be seen in the video above.

Of course, now that these tips are in the wild thanks to SypherPK, players will also want to keep an eye out for anyone else that might attempt to use these tactics on them. It's all fun and games until you're the one that gets tricked!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

