New Fortnite Rumor Claims The Binding of Isaac Crossover Might Be Coming Soon

Fortnite is no stranger to surprising crossovers. Recently, the game has even collaborated with Family Guy several times to bring Peter Griffin and the Giant Chicken into the hit battle royale. The developers at Epic Games have consistently shown that they are very keen to get weird with it, and a recent rumor makes it seem like they're about to take that to another level at some point. Recently, a rumor about The Binding of Isaac coming to Fortnite in some manner has been making the rounds, leaving many fans wondering what that's going to look like.

Fortnite x The Binding of Isaac Crossover

Epic Games and Edmund McMillen, the creator of "The Binding of Isaac", have been in talks about a possible #Fortnite collaboration 👀 pic.twitter.com/44wOsGsRqD — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 28, 2024

This rumor comes courtesy of ShiinaBR on Twitter. They are a well-known Fortnite-focused account that has successfully leaked several crossovers during the last several years. This isn't a leak in the traditional sense. Instead, it's more of an eagle-eyed spotting of tweets.

Shiina noticed that The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen was recently asked if he'd been contacted by Epic Games about a potential Fortnite crossover with his hit game. McMillen responded by saying, "Yes, we have talked :)"

The smiley face at the end seems to suggest that the talks have been more than curiosity from the two companies and something might be coming down the line. The Binding of Isaac's art style might seem like a weird fit for Fortnite, but the team has shown an ability to adapt almost anything into the battle royale. While Isaac would certainly pose a design challenge, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility.

As to when fans should expect this collab, it's tough to say. You would assume that McMillen wouldn't be openly talking about it on Twitter if it wasn't a strong possibility that we might see it relatively soon. Does that mean Isaac is coming as a part of Chapter 5 Season 2? Potentially, but it's too early to tell at this point. For now, fans will have to wait and see what comes out as talks between Epic and McMillen progress.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Release Date

Chapter 5 Season ends on March 8th at 2 a.m. ET. That timing could change depending on how the development of Season 2 goes, but that lets us know that the next season will start sometime around March 8th. Generally, there is a solid chunk of downtime while Epic gets the next season up and running, so players might have to wait until later that day, but they'll likely be able to hop in by the end of the day.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.