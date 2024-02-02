Fortnite Sets Date for Next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover

After Fortnite leaks and teases suggested last year that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be coming to the game, Fortnite players got the first part of the crossover in December with new skins added for Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and April O'Neil. Further teasers embedded in-game in Fortnite and in the game's files suggested that the crossover wasn't over just yet, and this week, Epic Games confirmed as much by setting the date for the next part of the teaser. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will return to Fortnite on February 9th, and we've already got an idea of what it'll consist of.

Epic Games teased the return of the Teenage Mutant ninja Turtles on Friday with an unmistakable "Cowabunga" image shared via the Fortnite socials. A teaser has gone live in-game, too, to count down the minutes until part two of the crossover is released.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Return to Fortnite

It's pretty nondescript overall in terms of teasing what, specifically, is coming in the next wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content in Fortnite, but the teaser confirming when wave two will happen can be seen above. If you log into Fortnite yourself, you'll see that the same image can be found under a "TMNT" tab when browsing the game's menus. Based on the countdown that's shown in that menu, it seems like the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover will be live specifically at 9 a.m. ET on February 9th.

So, what's going to be in this next part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles experience in Fortnite? Epic Games hasn't confirmed any plans for this next crossover, but one leak has pointed to a skin that should be very exciting for TMNT fans. According to those leaks, Shredder is getting a skin in Fortnite, and players seem to be pretty pleased with the design so far, though it could always look a bit different once it's actually added in Fortnite. You can check it out here if you're not worried about getting spoiled.

Part 2 of the 'TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES' collaboration will have:



- A Shredder Skin

- An In-Game Location

- An Event Tab

- TMNT Weapons & Augments

- Special Quests



Remember, as always any of this can change before its actual release!



And according to the datamining efforts, Fortnite is getting more than Shredder, insiders have said. The next TMNT crossover is supposedly going to include things like an in-game location featuring the franchise as well as unique TMNT-themed weapons and augments. Other parts of those previous leaks mentioned the in-game tab for the event as well as the Shredder skin which have effectively come true by now, so that adds a bit of credibility to the other leaks, too.

Fortnite's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover will return on February 9th.