Fortnite Is a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Launch Title

Though it was never really in any doubt, Epic Games has confirmed that its popular video game Fortnite will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but the truly new news is that the video game will actually be a launch title for both of the new next-gen consoles. At this point, it is unclear exactly when either of the two next-gen consoles will launch beyond Holidays 2020, but it sounds like Epic Games is ready for whatever might come.

This news comes as part of Epic Games announcing Unreal Engine 5, the latest and greatest version of its popular game engine. In addition to showing off an impressive-looking tech demo for the new game engine, running on a PlayStation 5, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite will itself move to Unreal Engine in mid-2021. So, given that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are launching at the end of this year, the popular video game will still be on Unreal Engine 4 when it comes to next-gen consoles, but not for too long.

"While we can’t share specifics at the moment, more powerful hardware will allow us to improve performance and visuals," Fortnite's official announcement reads in part. "At launch, the version of Fortnite we release on next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4. We will migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021."

Further details about the next-gen launch of Fortnite are sparse, but Epic Games did note that cross-play across all platforms will be supported and progression and such will carry over as well. This all makes sense, of course, given that basically everyone else can play together regardless of which platform they are on, and it would be a shame to see next-gen players off in their own walled garden. It would also mean a relatively low number of available players at launch, which seems like the opposite of what Epic Games might want.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is currently ongoing, and Season 3 is set to launch on June 4th. The popular video game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices, and according to today's reveal, it will be available on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch. There is currently no definitive launch date for either of the next-gen consoles beyond Holidays 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

