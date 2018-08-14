Fortnite’s Next Update Expected to Buff Pump Shotguns

Fortnite’s Pump Shotguns are likely getting a buff next week to reduce the time that it takes to equip and use the weapon.

Epic Games’ design lead for Fortnite, Eric Williamson, tweeted about the potential buff early Tuesday morning to say that there are currently plans to make the weapon more viable in the next update. Adding that the plan right now is to “slightly” reduce the equip time of Pump Shotguns, Williamson said that the rest of the shotguns that players use will remain unchanged, assuming the buff actually does go through in Patch v5.3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The design lead didn’t give an indication of how much of a buff is planned, so it’s hard to say exactly how much it’ll impact the weapon. It could be anywhere from a 0.1 second buff to something much more, but it’s expected that like the rest of the changes that are made to the game’s arsenal of weapons, some Fortnite players are going to have something to say about it and probably will raise some sort of issue about the buff.

Regarding shotgun equip times: current thinking is to reduce Pump Shotgun equip time slightly in update 5.30 next week. Other shotguns will remain unchanged for now — Eric Williamson (@erwil9) August 14, 2018

For newer players who picked up the game during some of the more recent updates, it’s possible to have not known at all that the Pump Shotgun has a longer equip time. That change was made several seasons ago during the v3.5 update that added the longer equip time to that shotgun, as well as others within the same weapon class. The patch notes from that update’s relevant section found below explain exactly what Epic Games did to the guns and it was a necessary change.

Weapons & Items

Added a short equip time to many weapons (particularly, those with a slower rate of fire). This will reduce the effectiveness of quickly switching between weapons for high burst-damage. Removed the reloading animation on the Pump Shotgun. Weapons affected are: Rocket Launcher Hand Cannon Revolver Tactical Shotgun Pump Shotgun Heavy Shotgun Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Hunting Rifle Crossbow



Williamson’s tweet suggests that only the Pump Shotgun will be changed though, so the other weapons will remain as they currently are unless Epic Games decides to adjust them later. The potential buff is scheduled to go out next week, but there’s a chance that it could be scrapped as well.