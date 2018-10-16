‘Fortnite’ Player Pulls Off Incredible Quadcrasher Golf Trick

Epic Games added a new vehicle called the Quadcrasher to Fortnite, and players have already found ways to pull off some praise-worthy stunts while driving it.

New to Fortnite and added within the v6.10 update, the Quadcrasher can fit two people and allows its riders to get some serious speed and air thanks to its boosting capabilities. By driving the vehicle around, players can build up its boost and then unleash it once the meter is full. Boosting allows them to smash through buildings and launch players in the air, but as Epic Games’ patch notes pointed out, players can also “boost off ramps or cliffs to catch sick air.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One player did exactly that and even managed to sink a golf ball at the end of their huge jump. In a video shared to the Fortnite subreddit by a user by the name of iBolts, the player was launched by a rune while driving the Quadcrasher. After hitting the boost mid-air to propel themselves forward towards Lazy Links, the player began descending onto the map and readied a golf ball ahead of their landing. Hitting the golf ball before the Quadcrasher could make contact with the ground, the player knocked the ball right towards the flag and sank it into the hole.

It looks like a shot that would take multiple tries to perfect – and there’s a chance that it did – but the user responsible for the video has several more examples of these stunts that show they’re no stranger to pulling off tricks in Fortnite. From riding on Shopping Carts to showing off some Spider-Man-like skills with a Grapple Gun and a golf club, iBolts has become known for these types of tricks within the subreddit where they post the videos. They’ve even got responses from Epic Games from time to time with the Fortnite developers praising the stunts, just as they did with this new video.

The Quadcrasher video was made with impressive speed though since the update only went live on Tuesday with the video being posted to the subreddit not long after that. There’s no telling how many tries it took, but it obviously didn’t take long to have pulled it off in such a short amount of time.

Fortnite’s Quadcrashers can now be found around the map with the release of the v6.10 update.