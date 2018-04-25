Fortnite’s Rabbit Raider, Bunny Brawler Skins Return for a Limited Time

Epic Games has brought two Fortnite skins back to the store for a limited time with the Rabbit Raider and Bunny Brawler outfits now available for purchase with V-Bucks.

Both of the rabbit-themed outfits that were added around Easter are now live in the store for 1,500 V-Bucks each. That essentially equals out to $15, but that’s the price to pay for outfitting your Fortnite character with some bunny-eared onesies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The return of the two Fortnite skins was announced via the game’s official Twitter account with a tweet that showed the two outfits in action. A date for when the skins would be removed from the store once again wasn’t given, but if they’re only there for a limited time, you’ll have to make up your mind quickly before they’re gone.

Your next Victory Royale is just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The Rabbit Raider & Bunny Brawler Outfits are back in the shop for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/mkiOgZhxmj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2018

These aren’t the only skins that Epic Games announced would be returning today either. Earlier in the day, a tweet from the Fortnite account confirmed that another skin was returning, the Wukong outfit that turns players into the Monkey King himself. This Legendary outfit is a bit more expensive with a price of 2,000 V-Bucks, and like the rabbit outfits, it’s return is a limited-time one as well. It returned to the store earlier today alongside the Royale Dragon Glider for anyone looking to descend on the battlefield in style, the Glider available for 2,000 V-Bucks as well.

For those who either purchased this skin or bought something else and had buyer’s remorse after seeing that it’s available again, there would have been a way to refund the purchase and get what you wanted had the feature not been taken away. Earlier in the day when the new patch was released, Epic Games added a feature that would allow players to refund a V-Bucks purchase. Three cosmetic purchases could be refunded in total through the new system, but once you use up all refunds, you’ll be out of luck.

But as quickly as the feature was added, it was removed. Epic Games announced early on Tuesday that the feature was being temporarily removed with no estimated timeframe for a re-release provided.

Due to an issue discovered with the “Self Refund” feature, we’ll be disabling it until we create a fix and make some usability improvements to the system. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2018

The rabbit skins are now available in the store though, so grab them before they’re gone.