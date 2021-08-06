Fortnite Reveals Release Date for The Suicide Squad Bloodsport Skin

✖

Yesterday, Fortnite officially revealed a skin based on The Suicide Squad's Bloodsport, played in the movie by Idris Elba. Today, Epic Games announced that the skin will release August 3rd at 8 p.m. EST. The news was revealed alongside a new trailer, hosted by Elba. The video gives us a better idea of what to expect from the skin, and there are some very nice details included. Notably, Bloodsport's back bling has Starro floating inside a jar! It's a very cool detail, and one that will certainly excite fans that are already looking forward to the villain's appearance in the new film.

The trailer and announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Consider this your notice Superman 😈 Bloodsport is coming to the Fortnite Item Shop on August 3, 2021 at 8PM ET! Don't forget to follow @idriselba @JamesGunn 👀 pic.twitter.com/hEIBnDg5Yh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2021

The trailer features a brief appearance by the game's Superman skin, in reference to the fact that Bloodsport once put the hero in the ICU using a Kryptonite bullet. That happened back in 1987's Superman #4, and that moment is referenced in the film's trailer, as well. It's a neat bit of comics history, for those that might not be familiar!

Bloodsport's reveal has naturally drawn a lot of questions about whether or not we might see other characters from the film, as well. The trailer above shows Bloodsport alongside a previously released Harley Quinn skin, but we don't know if she'll get a new look in the game to match her appearance in The Suicide Squad. Of course, there are a lot of other characters from the movie that would seem like strong fits, as well. King Shark and Peacemaker would be quite welcome, while Polka-Dot Man might be a fun fit. For now, we'll just have to wait and see!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to purchase this skin in Fortnite? What other Suicide Squad skins do you want to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!