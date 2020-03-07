Fortnite Is Removing Legacy Control Options Next Week

Fortnite players who’ve been holding off on switching away from the game’s “Legacy Look Control” setting will want to get accustomed to not having that option around before next week. Epic Games announced that it’s planning on removing the Legacy Look Control option which was implemented last year after the developer changed multiple parts of the game’s controller settings. The Legacy option has stuck around since then – though Epic Games did encourage players to play with the new settings – but it’s being removed on March 13th when players will have to get used to the new settings regardless of what they’ve been using.

Epic Games shared the news of the Legacy option’s removal in a tweet from the Fortnite Status account. It confirmed the date of the option’s departure from the game’s settings and explained how players could get ahead of this change by copying over their existing settings to the new options, particularly where aiming sensitivities are concerned.

With the improvements we’ve made to Aim Assist, we plan to remove the “Use Legacy Look Controls” setting on March 13. To use the new settings and maintain your legacy sensitivities, select “Copy from Legacy” in the Controller Options and toggle off “Use Legacy Look Controls.” pic.twitter.com/Latu1j0KNc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 6, 2020

Note: Players who have “Use Legacy Look Controls” enabled when the setting is removed will have their legacy sensitivities automatically converted to the new Sensitivity settings. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 6, 2020

The sensitivity settings adjusted previously encompassed things like the basic sensitivities when aiming down sights as well as more advanced options. Players may also remember this previous update as the one when Epic Games adjusted the game’s aim assist settings.

“We’ve implemented a new aim assist system that calculates targets in screen space, which allows a more consistent feel regardless of that target’s range,” Epic Games said at the time. “This new system applies different aim assist strengths based on that target’s distance from the reticle. Aim Assist now tracks multiple targets and will apply assistance based on a weighting algorithm. This will help in situations where new targets can steal aim assist away from an existing target already being focused on. We have also removed the ability to use target snapping (aka “Left trigger spam”). With these new Aim Assist improvements, we no longer feel it’s necessary.”

The Legacy option will be removed next week, so be sure to copy over your settings and play around with them before then to familiarize yourself with the changes if you haven’t tried them all yet.