‘Fortnite’ Respawn Vans Appear in Official Stream

Fortnite’s Twitch account streamed the Blackheart Cup recently as some of the game’s best competitors competed in a tournament, but one interesting feature that unexpectedly made an appearance was what’s said to be the Respawn Vans. While showing the perspective of different players as well as aerial views that showed wider perspectives of the tournament, viewers noticed the vans that aren’t yet officially in the game would show up every now and then.

Respawn Vans were first spotted in a leak from several weeks ago that referred to the stationary vehicles as “Second Chance Vans.” Players took this to mean that the vans would allow eliminated players to respawn somehow, though the details of that aren’t known since the feature hasn’t been officially announced nor added though. What players do know is that they can see the vans in replay mode, and it seems they can also be seen during official Fortnite streams.

The clip below comes from the Fortnite Twitch account’s Blackheart Cup stream and showed the van positioned between three players who were competing in the tournament.

The same vans were seen elsewhere around the map when the game shifted to an individual player’s perspective as well. People watching the stream screenshotted the interesting occurrences when they happened and shared posts like the one below to provide more evidence of the vans’ appearances.

Respawn Vans, Second Chance Vans, or whatever they might be called in Fortnite were spotted directly after the success of Apex Legends, the battle royale game that included a respawn feature by default. Epic Games has said in February that it’s explored the idea of a respawn mechanic before but said it still needed more time to “fully understand its impact” and would return with more news during Season 8.

“We’ve been considering this mechanic for a while and have been exploring it,” Epic Games said. “Want to make sure we give it the time it needs and fully understand its impact on the game as a whole. Look for further updates during Season 8.”

