New Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Adds a Surprise Suit and a Huge PS5 Pro Upgrade

Insomniac Games has today released a new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that adds more content to the game than expected. A little over a month ago, Insomniac revealed that it would be releasing its first new patch for Spider-Man 2 in over a year that would add the “Fresh Start” suit from the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While this news was exciting to many fans on its own, some wondered if this update would include anything else outside of this single new cosmetic. Now, with the update having become officially available, it turns out that it’s much more important than Insomniac had indicated.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.005.000 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has come to PS5 and PC platforms. While the “Fresh Start” suit from Brand New Day is one of the biggest additions to Spider-Man 2 with this update, Insomniac has also brought a new outfit that previously wasn’t known about. This skin for Peter Parker in-game is based on Spider-Man’s look in the upcoming fighting game Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. This crossover between games isn’t very surprising given that PlayStation publishes both titles, but it still deepens the number of suits that Spider-Man can don in the game by a good amount.

You can get a look at this new suit from Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for yourself right here:

Outside of these additional cosmetics, Insomniac has also added a pair of new features to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 across PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. Likely the biggest addition is exclusive to PS5 Pro, as Insomniac has now taken advantage of the platform’s recent improvements to PSSR that went live earlier in 2026. Because of this, Spider-Man 2 will now be able to run better than ever before on PS5 Pro without having to sacrifice its fidelity. In all likelihood, this makes the experience of playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 Pro better than any other platform.

As for all PS5 users, Insomniac has also added Power Saver functionality to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This feature is one that has slowly been coming to a number of first-party PlayStation games over the past year and allows them to operate as normal while drawing less power from the PS5 itself. Although this isn’t a game-changing feature for Spider-Man 2, it’s still a nice inclusion to see come about with this patch.

Moving forward, there’s a good chance that this could be the final update that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ever receives. With the game having now received these new features for PS5 and PS5 Pro while also getting a pair of new suits, there’s not much else that Insomniac can do with the title. This, combined with the fact that Insomniac is gearing up to release Marvel’s Wolverine on PS5 in September, suggests that this is the end of the road for Spider-Man 2 and its post-launch support that began in 2023.