New Fortnite Rumor Claims Next Major Gaming Collab Is Coming in Season 4

A new rumor has claimed that Fortnite’s next big crossover with another video game franchise will be happening in Chapter 7 Season 4. Up until this point in 2026, a number of new gaming collabs have already come to Fortnite. Skins and additional accessories tied to games like Resident Evil Requiem, Dave the Diver, Crimson Desert, Super Meat Boy, and, most prominently, Overwatch, have all appeared in the Item Shop at various times throughout the year. And while these past collabs have been hugely popular with Fortnite players, perhaps the biggest crossover yet is said to be rolling out soon.

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Coming by way of @SamLeakss, who has leaked credible info tied to Fortnite in the past, content from the Persona series is said to be arriving for Chapter 7 Season 4. Specifically, the insider said that Persona 5 is the entry that will be featured within Fortnite. If true, this would be quite unsurprising, as Persona 5 is unquestionably the most popular installment in the history of the RPG series.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about Persona potentially making its way into Fortnite. Back in 2024, rumors claimed that Atlus and Epic Games were looking to work with one another on a Fortnite collab. The timing of this crossover made sense, as Atlus had just released Persona 3 Reload in the early portion of the year, which naturally could have resulted in characters and other gear coming to Fortnite that were related to the game. However, this collab never came to fruition for one reason or another, but seemingly didn’t kill off the potential for it to happen at a later date.

PERSONA x FORTNITE DROPS IN SEASON 4 👀



ADDING MORE VALIDITY TO THE GAMING THEME RUMOR pic.twitter.com/WbbvB1phkB — Sam (@SamLeakss) July 21, 2026

Given how sparse details are when it comes to this new Fortnite rumor, it’s hard to know whether Persona 5 cosmetics would appear in the Season 4 Battle Pass, or if they’d instead only appear in the Item Shop. Chapter 7 Season 4 of Fortnite is set to launch relatively soon, though, and will go live on August 20th. Once the game’s new season rolls around, we may get confirmation from Epic about Persona content coming to the game at that time. If not, dataminers could also find mention of Persona within the files of Fortnite, which would also confirm that such a crossover is on the horizon.

In the immediate future, Fortnite recently released new accessories in the Item Shop tied to The Odyssey to coincide with the film’s release in theaters. This trend will continue later this month with the launch of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will result in new skins and items tied to Marvel’s most iconic superhero making their way into the game.