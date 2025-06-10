7 Fortnite Items That Deserve A Comeback

Fortnite’s vault is a graveyard of greatness. Epic giveth and Epic taketh away, from fan-favorite weapons to the oddly specific healing item that once saved your squad from certain doom.

While we’re all for fresh loot, some of these retired items still haunt our dreams. So while we brace ourselves for whatever weird new banana gun or gravity orb the next chapter brings, here are the Fortnite items we’re begging to see return.

1) Chains of Hades

Introduced in Chapter 5: Season 2, this mythic turned you into a Greek legend. You could yank enemies across the map or whip them around like a budget Kratos. It brought brutal close-quarters combat back in a big way, rewarding aggression over build spam.

Unfortunately, it disappeared quickly. With Fortnite‘s recent focus on movement and melee, this one practically demands a second life. Swing first, ask questions later. It’s what Hades would’ve wanted.

2) Chainsaw

The Chainsaw, from Chapter 5: Season 4, was violent, flashy, and packed with abilities that let you rush, slash, and ground-pound your way through unsuspecting lobbies. It even had a fuel mechanic, which made using it feel risk-reward instead of pure spam.

Sure, it made everyone feel slightly unhinged, but isn’t that the point? It was peak Fortnite, and frankly, it deserves another spin. Nothing says ‘victory royale’ like a power tool.

3) EMP Stealth Camo

This sneaky gadget from Chapter 5: Season 1 made you almost invisible, but it triggered an EMP blast when you de-cloaked.

It was perfect for flanking, escaping, or just dramatically exiting a bush. Stealth gameplay is rare in Fortnite, and the EMP Camo made it actually viable without being completely busted. Bring it back. We promise we’ll only abuse it a little.

4) Decoy Grenade

From Chapter 2: Season 2, these mind games were an absolute gift. Toss one and a perfect copy of you popped out, complete with your skin and weapons. It was hilarious and clever, giving solo players a shot at confusing squads or distracting long-range snipers.

Decoys didn’t just buy you time, they gave you a bit of comedy mid-game. With plenty of rail guns and snipers, sometimes you just need a little misdirection to stay alive. Plus, it’s like having a twin.

5) Spider-Man’s Web Shooters

Chapter 3: Season 1 gifted us the greatest crossover item ever: Spider-Man’s Web Shooters. Swinging around the island like Peter Parker was the purest joy Fortnite has ever delivered. You weren’t just getting from A to B, you were doing stunts.

They made traversal feel exciting, and unlike other mobility tools, you didn’t need to build a launchpad first. Fortnite keeps flirting with parkour. Just give us the web-shooters back.

6) Upgrade Bench

Sometimes, you just really need a better shotgun. First added in Chapter 2: Season 3, this throw-activated item let you summon an upgrade bench wherever you were, no wandering around looking for one.

It was the ultimate clutch tool for last-minute gear bumps. Is it flashy? Nope. But it is tactical, especially in the final zones when you’re scraping by with green loot. Vaulting this feels like a crime against players everywhere. Mid-game panic deserves mid-game upgrades.

7) Pizza Party

Pizza Party was the ultimate healer, and no one talks about it enough. Dropped in Chapter 3: Season 1, it spawned a box of eight slices, each one healing both health and shields. And unlike other heals, you could share.

It was the closest Fortnite has ever come to feeling like a sleepover snack break. Need squad morale mid-fight? Throw down some cheesy goodness. It was fun and deliciously overpowered. Plus, Ninja Turtles approved.