Fortnite Already Has Plans for 5 New Sprites (But They’re Not What You’d Expect)

Sprites first arrived in Fortnite back in 2024, but Epic has really amped things up with their return. Since Sprites made a comeback during Chapter 7, Season 3, we’ve gotten over 80 unique designs. Each comes with special gameplay perks and abilities, adding an extra reason to collect them all. With the game’s latest update on July 16th, we got 3 new Sprite designs to collect. But that definitely won’t be the end of new Fortnite Sprite designs.

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Last month, along with the return of Sprites, Fortnite hosted an official #DesignASprite contest. The competition, which ran from June 17th to July 1st, challenged fans to create their own unique designs for Sprites that will be added to Fortnite in the future. Originally, the contest was set to add 3 winning Fortnite Sprite designs to the game. But thanks to the overwhelming response, Epic has upped the number to 5.

Fortnite Will Add 5 Fan-Designed Sprites to the Game (But We Still Don’t Know When)

Courtesy of Epic Games

The Design a Sprite contest officially wrapped on July 1st. Shortly after the contest deadline, the official @Fortnite account on X confirmed that the judges are in the process of reviewing entries. They also revealed that, instead of the original 3 designs, the judges will select a total of 5 winning entries. Since that July 2nd update, we haven’t heard anything more about the winning designs or when we can expect them to arrive in Fortnite.

That said, the official contest rules note that the winners list will be available roughly 30 days after the contest ends. So, we can likely expect to see the winning Sprite designs added to the game sometime later this month. After all, the current Sprite-filled season wraps in mid August, and players need time to collect and Master newly added designs. Winners will be contacted directly, so if you submitted a Sprite design, stay tuned for official communications from Epic Games.

If you want to peruse the entries, you can check out the #DesignASprite hashtag on X. This features quite a few compelling designs that just might be official Fortnite Sprites in the not-too-distant future. This includes an adorable plague doctor Sprite, a Sprite that resembles a cracked egg, and much, much more.

Introducing The Doctor Sprite!



I love plague doctors so I'd thought a sprite of them would be awesome 😁



The abilities will be in the thread!!



Art done by @AstroDraws #DesignASprite #FortniteRunners pic.twitter.com/UiAszpTpBK — cam (@thebritenite) June 19, 2026

The creativity honestly proves that Epic was smart to poll fans for more designs. The existing Sprites are pretty fun, but many of these designs would be right at home in the wild world of Fortnite. As long as entries meet the contest rules, including being original, non-AI-generated designs, they’re eligible to take the crown and be added to the game in the near future.

The winning designs will join the lineup of Fortnite Sprites already available in Chapter 7, Season 3. With 83 unique designs already available, this will give Fortnite fans even more to look forward to. Players will be able to keep any Sprites they’ve Mastered even after the current season ends. However, it’s not clear if we’ll still be able to collect new ones when the current season wraps up on August 19th. So, be sure to collect ’em all while you can.

Do you have any favorite Sprite designs you hope to see added to Fortnite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum