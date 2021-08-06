Fortnite Rift Tour: How to Watch the Ariana Grande Concert

✖

Fortnite’s big Ariana Grande-themed event is set to get underway on Friday with the first show of the Rift Tour scheduled to start soon. Like past live events, this one will feature a big performance that’s this time headlined by Ariana Grande herself. The show will be repeated throughout the next couple of days to ensure everyone gets a shot at attending, but if you want to see it all happen, you’ll need to know when to hop into the game and where to look.

As we’ve seen during past events, it’s been recommended by Epic Games that players show up early to the shows to make sure they get in without issue. The first event will probably be the most crowded with attendance tapering off as the shows repeat, so plan on going to whichever show works best for you.

We just want you to come with us to the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande Don’t forget to get there early and to wear your favorite outfit to the show. pic.twitter.com/nPd49K8d1i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 6, 2021

When Are the Rift Tour Shows?

The first show starts on August 6th at 6 p.m. ET. While that’s the time that Ariana Grande will apparently be taking the stage to perform, players are advised to get there early to experience other parts of the Rift Tour. A “Rift Tour Playlist” will begin 30 minutes prior to the show, though it’s been suggested that players arrive 60 minutes early anyway.

“Ensuring that fans around the world can catch the Rift Tour, the experience spans five showtimes over three days,” Epic Games said. “We recommend fans arrive in Fortnite 60 minutes before showtime, and the Rift Tour Playlist should be live 30 minutes before each show. Before Ariana’s arrival, the Rift Tour kicks off with Fortnite-themed experiences -- pairing popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game.

The full schedule can be found below:

Show 1: Friday, August 6 @ 6PM ET

Show 2: Saturday, August 7 @ 2PM ET

Show 3: Sunday, August 8 @ 12AM ET

Show 4: Sunday, August 8 @ 10AM ET

Show 5: Sunday, August 8 @ 6PM ET

Where to Look

As we’ve seen from past events, this one will have its own special playlist, so it’ll be hard to miss once you’re ready to join the Rift Tour event. You’ll be able to find the correct option by looking for the “Rift Tour Playlist” in the menu once you log into the game.

Are the Shows Different?

Given that there’s a playlist of tracks and moments paired together and multiple show dates, it’s reasonable to think that that the shows might be different experiences each time. That isn’t true in terms of the main attractions, however, with Epic Games confirming that the Rift Tour shows will be the same during each showtime.

The only exception to that is that “changing your Outfit or Wrap selection for each show will alter the effects you experience,” Epic Games said. This means it might be worth attending another Rift Tour show if you enjoyed the first enough to come back and try something new.

Rewards

Like any Fortnite event, this one comes with unique items alongside it. The main attractions are the Ariana Grande outfits, but other things like Back Bling, an emote, and more will be available in the Item Shop.

Players will also be able to complete a couple of in-game challenges to get loading screens and more. These won’t be as appealing as the paid cosmetics, but they’ll give you something to accessorize your characters with when you attend the event.