More Fortnite x Rocket League Racing Mode Details Leaked

New details have started to emerge about Fortnite's upcoming Rocket Racing mode. Several prominent Fortnite leakers have started to reveal elements that will feature in the mode. Apparently, players will be able to obtain different cosmetics for their vehicle, including the wheels, boosters, and the body. The mode will include global leaderboards, AI drivers, driver reactions, and voting on maps. A leak about the mode earlier this month revealed that there will be 12 casual mode maps, and 4 ranked mode maps, so players will have a lot of them to vote on when the mode gets released.

Information about the new mode was first obtained by Twitter users @Krowe-moh and @SpushFNBR, and shared by @ShiinaBR. That information can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

'ROCKET RACING' MODE DETAILS:



- Cosmetics for your cars (Body, Wheels, Boosters)

- Global Leaderboard

- Seems to have AI Drivers

- Custom Lobby

- Has Driver Reactions

- Map Voting



(Info by @Krowe_moh & @SpushFNBR, Image by @stuntnationgame) pic.twitter.com/4JvhVjmZfN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 26, 2023

While all of this information seems to be authentic, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. Epic Games has been teasing some kind of Rocket League crossover for this season, but most of the information that has come out about Rocket Racing mode has been from leakers. It's worth noting that the leakers are very reliable ones, particularly @ShiinaBR. However, plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and fans should temper their expectations until we start to hear more information from Epic Games.

Fortnite x Eminem

A lot of the information that has come out about Fortnite's Rocket Racing mode has come from leaker @iFireMonkey. That same leaker recently revealed another leak about the game, and it's one that quickly proved to be accurate! On November 21st, @iFireMonkey revealed information about in-game content inspired by Eminem. Shortly after, Epic Games made it official, revealing that the musician will be appearing in Fortnite on December 2nd. While Epic Games has not offered any additional details about his appearance, it seems that there will be an in-game concert during The Big Bang event, and players will be able to get multiple skins inspired by Eminem.

Fortnite's in-game concerts have proven to be a big hit with fans over the last few years, and have also been a way for artists to reach audiences they might not have been able to otherwise. It's no surprise that Epic Games has managed to attract talent on that level, and it will be interesting to see reception to the concert after it takes place.

Fortnite's The Big Bang Event

Thus far, Epic Games has not offered much information about The Big Bang event. We do know that it will take place on December 2nd at 2 p.m. ET. As with past Fortnite events, players will want to be ready to go early, to make sure they get a chance to participate. Readers can learn more about the event right here.

Are you looking forward to Fortnite's upcoming racing mode? How do you feel about all the new content coming to the game?